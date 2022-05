Ghana’s softly-spoken and composed minister of finance is reputed to start meetings with a prayer, and open and close speeches with quotations from the Bible. This sense of religiosity is reinforced by his donning of a simple white tunic for public engagements.

He gives his salary to charity and is said to have paid for the renovation of his office in the ministries complex in central Accra. Those close to him say he does not accept personal gifts.

Ken Ofori-Atta has taken the lead in managing Ghana’s economy since his appointment in 2017. He was one of the top financiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party in 2008, and 2012 and was central to his cousin Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the 2016 elections.

Until taking the finance post, Ofori-Atta had stayed behind the scenes in politics. Now he is mooted by some in the party as a presidential contender.