Nigeria 2023: VP Yemi Osinbajo to announce candidacy say aides; Tinubu looms

By Akin Irede
Posted on Friday, 8 April 2022 17:26

Nigeria's vice-president Yemi Osinbajo (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

With the national convention of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) done and dusted, the stage is now set for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to formally join the Presidential race as his supporters grow wary. However, the ambition of his political benefactor, Bola Tinubu, continues to complicate issues ahead of his planned declaration.

A comic skit projecting the frustration of Vice-President Osinbajo’s supporters recently went viral on social media. In the skit, some little children vow not to go to school unless Osinbajo publicly declares his intention to contest the Presidency.

The father subsequently consoles his distraught children, assuring them that Osinbajo would do the needful soon.

In another scene, a woman tells her husband that there would be no peace at home unless the Vice-President joins the Presidential race. The viral clip immediately sparked off memes on Twitter and Instagram with even animals refusing to eat unless Osinbajo declares.

