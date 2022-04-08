Nigeria 2023: VP Yemi Osinbajo to announce candidacy say aides; Tinubu looms

A comic skit projecting the frustration of Vice-President Osinbajo’s supporters recently went viral on social media. In the skit, some little children vow not to go to school unless Osinbajo publicly declares his intention to contest the Presidency.

The father subsequently consoles his distraught children, assuring them that Osinbajo would do the needful soon.

In another scene, a woman tells her husband that there would be no peace at home unless the Vice-President joins the Presidential race. The viral clip immediately sparked off memes on Twitter and Instagram with even animals refusing to eat unless Osinbajo declares.