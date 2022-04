It may take at least four more years before the country regains its investment-grade rating, but Isaac Matshego, a senior economist at Nedbank, tells The Africa Report, international investors are already returning to the sovereign.

“We don’t need the Moody’s statement to make us realise the National Treasury is committed to stabilising government finances,” says Matshego.

“When Tito Mboweni became finance minister, the National Treasury demonstrated renewed commitment to stabilise government finances, which we have seen continue under Enoch Godongwana,” says Matshego.