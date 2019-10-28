South Africa: Vast Networks’ fall signals new digital divide

Elsewedy’s power plays in Egypt and beyond
Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric has been on a signing spree, grabbing contracts large and small.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 28 October 2019 09:43
This month’s bankruptcy of South Africa’s largest Wi-Fi provider, Vast Networks, is a blow for digital democratisation. Who is brave enough to fill the vacuum?
Vast Networks was started in 2015 to provide open-access Wi-Fi network infrastructure in South Africa.
Its majority owner was MultiChoice, spun off from Naspers earlier this year, with Dimension Data also holding a stake. The company is entering liquidation after 18 months of searching for a buyer.
For South Africa’s upper market segments there is “still a need for a seamless international network of Wi-Fi hotspots,” says Russell Southwood, CEO of Balancing Act, an Africa-focused telecoms consultancy in London. “But at the lower end of the market there will be different mass-market models and these will be much tougher to operate.”
In the short term, that means more market segmentation and higher prices will be needed to make Wi-Fi provision pay.
Mobile data costs in the competitive South African market do little to support short-term business models.
According to Ecobank, 1 gigabyte of data in South Africa costs 0.9% of the average monthly income, making it the fifth cheapest in sub-Saharan Africa and well below the African average of 4.1%.
Wi-Fi is becoming a “commoditised product, and pricing pressure implies that operators need volume growth to remain relevant,” says Mish-al Emeran, an analyst at Electus Fund Managers in Cape Town.
Yet, for developing countries the economic benefits of Wi-Fi are critical.
Bottom line: Without a financially viable model for open-source Wi-Fi provision the gap between the digital haves and the have-nots will only widen.
