Kenya is projecting slower, but significant growth over the next year, its Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Ukur Yatani said during his budget speech on Thursday 7 April.

Yatani said that he expects the economy to grow by 6% between June 2022 and June 2023, citing “the prevailing stable macroeconomic environment, favourable weather conditions to support agricultural output and drive food processing (manufacturing) and the continued recovering in industry and services.” Kenya’s economy grew by an estimated 7.6% in 2021 on the back of rapid post-Covid recovery.