Can the UN mission in Mali continue with its investigation?

By Benjamin Roger, Fatoumata Diallo
Posted on Friday, 8 April 2022 13:02

Malian soldiers pictured during a patrol with soldiers from the new Takuba force near the Niger border in Dansongo Circle, Mali, 23 August 2021. Picture taken 23 August 2021 © REUTERS/ Paul Lorgerie
The increasing number of abuses attributed to the Malian army and Wagner's mercenaries underline the difficulty of the task facing the UN mission in Mali, especially since it is divided internally.

Between 200 and 400 dead. The figures, although still imprecise, indicate the scale of the killing that took place in Moura, located in the central part of the country, between 27 March and 1 April.

During those few days, the Malian army – accompanied by Wagner’s mercenaries – officially carried out a “large-scale operation” against “armed terrorist groups.” However, many sources denounce a “massacre” in which civilians, in particular Fulani, were killed indiscriminately.

READ MORE Mass grave in Niono: MINUSMA accuses Malian army and Wagner Group

Very quickly, there were calls for an independent investigation to shed light on what had happened in Moura. As is often the case in such matters, the eyes of the world turned to Minusma, the UN mission in Mali.

