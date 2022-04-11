DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Relief programme

Afreximbank’s Oramah announces $4bn plan to support African economies

By Maureen Songne
Posted on Monday, 11 April 2022 09:47

Nigeria's Benedict Oramah has been president of Afreximbank since June 2015. Here at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa, in 2017. © Jakob Polacsek/World Economic Forum

A promoter of intra-African trade, Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is launching an ambitious programme to support the continent's states and businesses so that they can cope with the soaring costs associated with the war in Ukraine.

After disbursing more than $7bn to fight against Covid-19 and supporting the deployment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Afreximbank is preparing to implement a new “boost” to the economy. This time, it seeks to combat the economic consequences associated with the war in Ukraine.

On 31 March, the bank’s board of directors approved the launch of a trade finance programme designed “to assist African countries’ adjustment.” Called “UKAFPA”, for Ukraine Crisis Trade Financing Programme for Africa, this programme – which has been endowed with a sum of $4bn – aims to set up lines of credit for African economies and companies.

