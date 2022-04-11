Afreximbank’s Oramah announces $4bn plan to support African economies

After disbursing more than $7bn to fight against Covid-19 and supporting the deployment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Afreximbank is preparing to implement a new “boost” to the economy. This time, it seeks to combat the economic consequences associated with the war in Ukraine.

On 31 March, the bank’s board of directors approved the launch of a trade finance programme designed “to assist African countries’ adjustment.” Called “UKAFPA”, for Ukraine Crisis Trade Financing Programme for Africa, this programme – which has been endowed with a sum of $4bn – aims to set up lines of credit for African economies and companies.