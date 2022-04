Sasol’s share price went into a tailspin. The market capitalisation of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed chemicals producer dropped from R221bn ($15bn) to R83bn.

The troubles at the US-based Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) – informally referred to as the ‘LCCP disaster’ in South Africa – loomed large for Sasol. The LCCP was plagued by cost overruns and brought sizable debt, but its units suffered delays before coming online. The project drew the ire of shareholders and invited scepticism and scrutiny from the market.