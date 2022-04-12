DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Top 500 Companies: Safaricom calling Ethiopia

By Fred Harter
A pedestrian walks on a sideway outside the Safaricom mobile phone customer care centre in the central business district of Nairobi
Few companies can claim success on the scale of Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom (#56). Since it was founded, in 1997, it has grown to become East Africa’s second most valuable firm in The Africa Report’s Top 500 Companies ranking, with a domestic subscriber base that represents two thirds of Kenyan mobile users. Its market capitalisation of $12.5bn is nearly twice that of the nine next biggest Kenyan companies combined.

The jewel in Safaricom’s crown is its mobile-money service, M-Pesa. The payments that flow through it each year are worth 50% of Kenya’s gross domestic product, and it recently overtook voice calls and SMS messaging as Safaricom’s biggest earner.

