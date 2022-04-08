Top 500 Companies: ‘We’ve done the heavy lifting,’ says Cassava Technologies’ Hardy Pemhiwa

Friends of the fibre

For Liquid Intelligent Technologies (#167), the pandemic has produced yet another example of Africa leapfrogging. “We saw a five-times increase in data throughput,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, the chief executive of Liquid’s holding company, Cassava Technologies, recalling the huge demands suddenly placed on its vast fibre-optic network on the continent in 2020. Many companies were forced to digitalise to survive.