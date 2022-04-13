Underneath the sprawling limbs of a glorious African olive tree, Ruth Abade has set up her own outdoor studio. All day, she painstakingly paints wax onto cotton fabric by hand, inch by inch. A jiko (charcoal burner) by her feet keeps the pot of wax heated and fluid. The painted wax will then resist-dyeing, allowing for selective colouring as the wax is removed by boiling water later on. The work is methodical yet creative, time-consuming in a way that requires not only patience, but a vision.
Kenya: Years of history and symbolism woven into Kitenge fabric
African fabrics come from countless sources across the continent, including that of colonisers. They are unmistakably bold and colourful, yet the true identity of such fabrics such as Kenya's kitenge, remains vague. How did items of such cultural significance become watered down in the machinations of globalised trade?