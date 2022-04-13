Kenya: Years of history and symbolism woven into Kitenge fabric

Underneath the sprawling limbs of a glorious African olive tree, Ruth Abade has set up her own outdoor studio. All day, she painstakingly paints wax onto cotton fabric by hand, inch by inch. A jiko (charcoal burner) by her feet keeps the pot of wax heated and fluid. The painted wax will then resist-dyeing, allowing for selective colouring as the wax is removed by boiling water later on. The work is methodical yet creative, time-consuming in a way that requires not only patience, but a vision.