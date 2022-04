The innovation studios are designed to give Visa’s partners and co-creators a direct way to develop using Visa’s APIs and SDKs, and to allow for real-time experimentation as well as rapid prototyping.

The new hub in Nairobi contains rooms dedicated to the specific subregions of Sub-Saharan Africa. It is Visa’s sixth such innovation hub globally, following others the firm has opened in San Francisco, Singapore, London, Miami, and Dubai since 2016.