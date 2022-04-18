US Think-Tanks: Aloysius Uche Ordu, the veteran

This is part 2 of a 7-part series

Aloysius Ordu, a former vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), does not have to think very far back to remember what it was like to be one of the only Africans briefing Washington about the latest developments on the continent.

Until about 18 months ago, the Brookings Institution stood apart in its decision to have experts from the diaspora lead its flagship Africa programme. Since its inception in 2008, the Africa Growth Initiative (AGI) was led by the late Kenyan economist Mwangi Kimenyi, Senegalese-born Amadou Sy and most recently Côte d’Ivoire native Brahima Coulibaly.

“For many, many years, it used to be just AGI that had an African,” says Ordu, who is also a former director of the World Bank. “No disrespect to the middle-aged white guys in charge of Africa in all these places, but for the first time now there are many of us.”