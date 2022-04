This is part 3 of a 7-part series

Over at the Atlantic Council, Senegalese-French politician Rama Yade draws on her global culture and senior government experience to help the think tank’s Africa Center stand out.

Yade’s father, Djibril Yade, was a special assistant to Senegal’s first president, Leopold Sedar Senghor, and moved the family to France when he was named to the Senegalese embassy.

At the age of 30, Rama Yade was appointed Secretary of Human Rights under right-wing President Nicolas Sarkozy, and later Secretary of State for Sports and ambassador to UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Yade moved to the US in 2007 and took over the Africa programme in March 2021. Since then she’s hosted top officials from both the United States and Africa, including US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and senior White House director for Africa Dana Banks but also Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi after she emerged as a top critic of the 25 October 2021 coup.