US Think Tanks: Mvemba Dizolele, the interpreter

This is part 5 of a 7-part series.

Think tank: Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Africa Programme

Title: Director (since November 2021)

Programme inception: 1968

Country of origin: Democratic Republic of Congo

African languages: Swahili, Kikongo, Lingala (+French)

A well-rounded expert who speaks nine languages, including Norwegian and Spanish, Dizolele is also a US Marine veteran. He was most recently a senior adviser for Africa at the International Republican Institute.