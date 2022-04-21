US Think Tanks: Mvemba Dizolele, the interpreter

Meet the Africans running programmes at influential US think tanks
In Washington DC, a city that takes pride in wonkish debates, a group of experts meeting up for drinks to discuss African politics may seem like nothing out of the ordinary.
By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:13
Congolese-born Mvemba Dizolele is the latest diaspora African to lead a think tank programme, having joined the CSIS in late November after the administration of US President Joe Biden tapped Judd Devermont to develop a US-Africa strategy.
This is part 5 of a 7-part series.
A well-rounded expert who speaks nine languages, including Norwegian and Spanish, Dizolele is also a US Marine veteran. He was most recently a senior adviser for Africa at the International Republican Institute.
Aloysius Ordu, a former vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), does not have to think very far back to remember what it was like to be one of the only Africans briefing Washington about the latest developments on the continent.
