This is part 4 of a 7-part series

Zainab Usman is emblematic of the new generation of African scholars making a name for themselves in Washington.

Born in Nigeria and educated in England with an Oxford doctorate at the intersection of economics and politics, Usman joined Carnegie from the World Bank last year when America’s oldest international affairs think tank (founded in 1910) decided to remedy what she calls its “very conspicuous” coverage gap.