US Think-Tanks: Joseph Sany, the peacemaker

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Africans influencing DC policy

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 22 April 2022 18:57

Joseph Sany

Africa has been a key focus of the US Institute of Peace ever since Congress created a peace academy, akin to the nation’s military academies, back in 1984.

This is part 7 of a 7-part series

  • Think tank: US Institute of Peace, Africa Center
  • Title: Vice President (since October 2020)
  • Programme inception: October 2020
  • Country of origin: Cameroon
  • African languages: Seven Cameroonian languages, Pidgin English, West African Krio (+ French)

Today, the federal institution operates initiatives in several countries, including Nigeria, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, it is only within the past 18 months that the USIP launched a dedicated Africa Centre, acknowledging a new way of thinking about Africa both in Washington and on the continent.

