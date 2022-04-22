US Think-Tanks: Joseph Sany, the peacemaker

Meet the Africans running programmes at influential US think tanks
In Washington DC, a city that takes pride in wonkish debates, a group of experts meeting up for drinks to discuss African politics may seem like nothing out of the ordinary.
By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 22 April 2022 18:57
Africa has been a key focus of the US Institute of Peace ever since Congress created a peace academy, akin to the nation’s military academies, back in 1984.
Today, the federal institution operates initiatives in several countries, including Nigeria, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, it is only within the past 18 months that the USIP launched a dedicated Africa Centre, acknowledging a new way of thinking about Africa both in Washington and on the continent.
Aloysius Ordu, a former vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), does not have to think very far back to remember what it was like to be one of the only Africans briefing Washington about the latest developments on the continent.
Congolese-born Mvemba Dizolele is the latest diaspora African to lead a think tank programme, having joined the CSIS in late November after the administration of US President Joe Biden tapped Judd Devermont to develop a US-Africa strategy.
