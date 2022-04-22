US Think-Tanks: Intissar Fakir, the builder

Meet the Africans running programmes at influential US think tanks
In Washington DC, a city that takes pride in wonkish debates, a group of experts meeting up for drinks to discuss African politics may seem like nothing out of the ordinary.
When Middle East Institute President Paul Salem asked her to launch a North Africa programme last year, the Moroccan-born Intissar Fakir made the case for a broader focus on Africa in Washington’s oldest Middle East think tank.
“[…] North Africa is connected to the Mediterranean, it’s connected to the Arab world, but I think it’s irresponsible not to connect it to the rest of Africa,” she says. “[…] that’s why I wanted to bring in the Sahel region.”
Aloysius Ordu, a former vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), does not have to think very far back to remember what it was like to be one of the only Africans briefing Washington about the latest developments on the continent.
Congolese-born Mvemba Dizolele is the latest diaspora African to lead a think tank programme, having joined the CSIS in late November after the administration of US President Joe Biden tapped Judd Devermont to develop a US-Africa strategy.
