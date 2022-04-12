Microsoft seeks African partners for joint digital-solutions offers

“We are on the lookout for partners”, Barnard says in Johannesburg. Accelerating the digital transformation of customers is her top priority. “You can’t deliver that kind of value alone.”

In South Africa, Microsoft counts banks, insurers, retail, manufacturing and mining companies, as well as local and national government among its customers. Last June it partnered with Standard Bank to accelerate the cloud-based digitalisation of Africa’s largest financial institution. The companies are working together on new technological solutions to create financial products for African consumers, with the aim of reaching 100 million customers in Africa over five years.