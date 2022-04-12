DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Tailor-made

Microsoft seeks African partners for joint digital-solutions offers

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:00

Microsoft buys Activision, in New York City
The Microsoft store sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Microsoft wants to find new African partnerships to strengthen its ability to deliver industry-specific digital solutions, the company’s South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard tells The Africa Report.

“We are on the lookout for partners”,  Barnard says in Johannesburg. Accelerating the digital transformation of customers is her top priority. “You can’t deliver that kind of value alone.”

In South Africa, Microsoft counts banks, insurers, retail, manufacturing and mining companies, as well as local and national government among its customers. Last June it partnered with Standard Bank to accelerate the cloud-based digitalisation of Africa’s largest financial institution. The companies are working together on new technological solutions to create financial products for African consumers, with the aim of reaching 100 million customers in Africa over five years.

