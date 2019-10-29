Egypt’s protests carry more risk for Sisi than for investors

Elsewedy’s power plays in Egypt and beyond
Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric has been on a signing spree, grabbing contracts large and small.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 09:38
A series of protests against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi which started on September 20 triggered sharp falls in the country’s stock market, wiping out year-to-date gains.
Yet analysts argue that the outlook for Egytian stocks and bonds have been improving rather than getting worse.
The protests have focused on the alleged misuse of public funds by Sisi and his inner circle – claims that Sisi rejects as defamatory.
The outlook for investors is clearer. Egypt has made massive strides to improve its economy under its three-year IMF program which began in 2016, Dylan Waller, founder of Indigo Frontier in the US, argues on Smart Karma September 24.
Sisi changed the entire leadership of Egypt’s security, defence and intelligence apparatus in 2018, and divisions within the “deep state” leave him vulnerable to popular discontent, Tellimer argues in research in September.
Decisive crackdowns against Egyptian protests have generally occurred when state military and intelligence interest groups are unified, the piece says, but protests have flourished when those groups are divided.
That leaves Sisi more exposed than investors.
In a poll carried out by Reuters at the end of August, six of 10 fund managers in the Middle East said they would increase their investments in Egypt, citing falling inflation and interest rates.
Prospects for the country’s banks have brightened on the back of macroeconomic improvements, Waller argues.
With inflation falling quickly, local bonds also have “strong potential” and are “under-owned”, especially as they are not part of major emerging market indexes, Algebris Investments argues in September.
Bottom Line: The bullish case for Egyptian stocks and bonds remains largely intact even as the outlook for Sisi clouds.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.