On 31 March when the Supreme Court declared the BBI document unconstitutional, wild celebrations erupted in Rift Valley’s Eldoret town.

To many residents in this bustling town, the collapse of the initiative – aimed at making fundamental changes to the constitution – was viewed as an emphatic victory for Deputy President William Ruto, who was one of its fiercest critics.

“I am very happy that the Supreme Court has officially buried BBI, which was meant to stop Ruto from becoming president. Now the path is clear, and our son will be Kenya’s fifth president,” said Jacob Kiprono, one of the residents who turned up to celebrate the ruling together with legislators allied to Ruto.

Hundreds of kilometres away, in Raila’s home county of Siaya, residents were disappointed. They had hoped that the Supreme Court would overturn the Court of Appeal verdict, which declared the BBI unconstitutional.