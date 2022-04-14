Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa is losing key allies who sanitised the military coup

In January 2019, Mnangagwa established the 26-member Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) to assist him in formulating key economic policies and strategies. He has however failed to turn around the economy with corruption remaining rampant, gross human rights violations persisting and poverty becoming widespread.

Many PAC members have resigned in disappointment. Media mogul and entrepreneur Trevor Ncube is the latest PAC member to quit. He expressed anger toward Mnangagwa’s failure to fulfil his promises when he took over power.