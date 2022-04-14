political haemorrhage

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa is losing key allies who sanitised the military coup

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Thursday, 14 April 2022 15:38

Trevor Ncube, chief executive of the weekly 'The Independent' newspaper sells copies of his paper in the morning rush hour traffiic in downtown Harare 19 October 2001.REUTERS/Howard Burditt

After coming to power through a military coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa attracted businesspeople both at home and abroad with his mantra: Zimbabwe is 'open for business'. Many wanted to give him a chance to change his predecessor's authoritarian policies.

In January 2019, Mnangagwa established the 26-member Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) to assist him in formulating key economic policies and strategies. He has however failed to turn around the economy with corruption remaining rampant, gross human rights violations persisting and poverty becoming widespread.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s attempt to establish a one-party state has failed

Many PAC members have resigned in disappointment. Media mogul and entrepreneur Trevor Ncube is the latest PAC member to quit. He expressed anger toward Mnangagwa’s failure to fulfil his promises when he took over power.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics