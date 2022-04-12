The scandal has not subsided. In the reports it has published in recent weeks, and as a heated debate has emerged in France in the run-up to the presidential election, the Zondo Commission documents an abusive use of consultancy firms. Its judges investigated the companies and public administrations that were looted under former president Jacob Zuma between 2009 and 2018.
South Africa: Consulting firms, including McKinsey, under fire in ‘state capture’ probe
"Let me start with a word: sorry." On 9 July 2018, the head of McKinsey came in person to ask South Africans for forgiveness. In a long, contrite speech, Kevin Sneader acknowledged the "mistakes" made by his company, which is accused of having overcharged Eskom for useless expertise. In response to the scandal, McKinsey paid out a billion rand (about $76m). But even today, the state-owned electricity company is financially strapped and its recurrent load shedding is weighing heavily on the daily lives of South Africans.