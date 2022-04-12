South Africa: Consulting firms, including McKinsey, under fire in ‘state capture’ probe

In trouble

"Let me start with a word: sorry." On 9 July 2018, the head of McKinsey came in person to ask South Africans for forgiveness. In a long, contrite speech, Kevin Sneader acknowledged the "mistakes" made by his company, which is accused of having overcharged Eskom for useless expertise. In response to the scandal, McKinsey paid out a billion rand (about $76m). But even today, the state-owned electricity company is financially strapped and its recurrent load shedding is weighing heavily on the daily lives of South Africans.