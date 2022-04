The company, shares of which trade on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), is currently working on separate listings for projects in the US and Australia. It may later follow suit with assets in Botswana. “There would be a lot of interest in London in Botswana mining projects,” Johnson says.

The company is exploring in Botswana for minerals including nickel, copper, gold, platinum and rare earths. “There is a lot of love of African projects in London,” especially for Botswana, Johnson says. The regulatory framework makes Botswana a “very good place” for a junior miner to do business.