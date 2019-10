Talking Africa podcast

Our guest this week is the Chairman of two JSE-listed companies, Massmart and Aspen Pharmacare

Kuseni Dlamini is not afraid to think big for South Africa.

Despite its current woes, for example, he says “Eskom should be a global energy giant, that can go and build power plants in England.”

And he wants South African companies to try to design products for the whole world, not just the local market.

In a wide-ranging conversation, we look at how South Africa can unlock the talents within, creating more black and woman-owned businesses.

Dlamini sees this as a positive way of countering the critique — from Julius Malema and others — that white-owned capital is still running the show in South Africa.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

———

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed