In recent years, Cairo and Khartoum have grown closer in terms of military cooperation, Red Sea security and trade. The pair teamed up, for example, to push back against Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) to protect their share of Nile water.

But apart from diplomatic calls to break Sudan’s wayward deadlock through dialogue, Egypt has not formally taken sides in the aftermath of its southern neighbour’s coup, which was followed by international condemnation.