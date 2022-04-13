Kenya’s Ruto: ‘[I] will accept the outcome of the election whichever way it goes’

It was like a bizarre beauty contest when the two front runners in Kenya’s presidential elections ­- Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga – swung through London within days of each other in March. The election race pitting Ruto (the king of hustler economics) against Raila (the inheritor of his father’s political dynasty) does not translate positively for foreign agencies. What comes across is the deep personal antagonism between the two candidates.