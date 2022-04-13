It was like a bizarre beauty contest when the two front runners in Kenya’s presidential elections - Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga – swung through London within days of each other in March. The election race pitting Ruto (the king of hustler economics) against Raila (the inheritor of his father’s political dynasty) does not translate positively for foreign agencies. What comes across is the deep personal antagonism between the two candidates.
Kenya’s Ruto: ‘[I] will accept the outcome of the election whichever way it goes’
Can William Ruto make the leap from Deputy to President? Ranged against him is an alliance of the full power of the Kenyan state, plus the deep-rooted opposition leader Raila Odinga. Speaking to The Africa Report in London and Washington, D.C, Ruto insists on his democratic credentials, and dissociates himself from the economic excesses of administration he is part of.