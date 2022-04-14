DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Execution Risk

Nigeria: Dangote refinery must break with country’s history of failed maintenance

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 14 April 2022 06:00

Construction cranes and machinery stand at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district, outside of Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, July 5, 2018. The $10 billion refinery, set to be one of the worlds largest and process 650,000 barrels of crude a day. Photographer: Tom Saater/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Construction cranes and machinery stand at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district, outside of Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Photographer: Tom Saater/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Dangote oil refinery, Africa’s largest industrial project, must be accompanied by a leap forward in refinery maintenance capability if it is to meet its targets for Nigeria, analysts say.

Whether Dangote will be able to keep the refinery running better than others – a fact that Nigeria has struggled to do over decades – is a crucial question, “and behind closed doors a lot of stakeholders speak about this in Lagos,” says an analyst who asked not to be named.

There are doubts about Dangote’s ability to run such a facility “because they have not brought any experienced refiner to invest with them or run the plant,” the analyst said, pointing to repeated delays in the scheduled start of operations.

READ MORE Nigeria: Aliko Dangote, the $19bn bet, and the battle against the commodity traders

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business