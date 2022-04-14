Nigeria: Dangote refinery must break with country’s history of failed maintenance

Whether Dangote will be able to keep the refinery running better than others – a fact that Nigeria has struggled to do over decades – is a crucial question, “and behind closed doors a lot of stakeholders speak about this in Lagos,” says an analyst who asked not to be named.

There are doubts about Dangote’s ability to run such a facility “because they have not brought any experienced refiner to invest with them or run the plant,” the analyst said, pointing to repeated delays in the scheduled start of operations.