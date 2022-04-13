Nigeria 2023: Can VP Osinbajo defeat political giants next month?

Days after Osinbajo’s presidential declaration, it is now time for him to officially hit the campaign trail as an aspirant and not as the vice-president.

The charismatic cleric and professor of law will be going up against veteran politicians like Lagos godfather Bola Tinubu, two serving governors (Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Ebonyi’s Dave Umahi) and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who has won four elections and headed two presidential campaigns.

However, he has one big problem: the lack of a solid base in the party.