Nigeria 2023: Can VP Osinbajo defeat political giants next month?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 17:25

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo makes a remark during the Tony Elumelu Foundation's African entrepreneurship forum in Abuja, on July 27, 2019. - (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally joined the presidential race ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primary. However, with no strong support base in the APC, will Osinbajo be able to defeat the more experienced politicians in the party to clinch the ticket?

Days after Osinbajo’s presidential declaration, it is now time for him to officially hit the campaign trail as an aspirant and not as the vice-president.

The charismatic cleric and professor of law will be going up against veteran politicians like Lagos godfather Bola Tinubu, two serving governors (Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Ebonyi’s Dave Umahi) and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who has won four elections and headed two presidential campaigns.

However, he has one big problem: the lack of a solid base in the party.

