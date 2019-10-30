Why the US should be worried about South Africa’s increasingly close ties with China

look east

On its own, South African Deputy President David Mabuza's week-long trip to Beijing, which started 29 October, will probably not generate a lot of headlines.

But his arrival in the Chinese capital caps a month of small but important milestones that all point to deepening of Sino-South African ties that will likely come at the expense of Pretoria’s ties with the United States.

China is already South Africa’s largest trading partner and one of its most important sources of foreign investment but the relationship is moving far beyond economics as President Cyril Ramaphosa further embraces the “Look East Policy” that his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, began.

Taken alone, none of these examples are conclusive.

But together they seem to indicate that momentum is building in this relationship.

Bottom line: As Wang Yi, David Mabuza and their respective militaries become more comfortable with one another, the U.S. could find itself increasingly on the margins of South Africa’s defence and foreign policy priorities.

This article first appeared on our partner site, The China Africa Project.