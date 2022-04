On 13 April, while everyone was gathered at the presidential palace for the traditional council of ministers, Prime Minister Patrick Achi tendered his resignation and that of his government to Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara (ADO), who accepted them.

This reshuffle had been discussed since the beginning of the year. Initially planned for January, then February, it comes just one year after Achi was appointed Prime Minister.

While he privately regretted the current administration’s relative lack of efficiency, ADO announced that the next government would be reduced to around 30 members – compared to 41 today, a number that has sometimes been a source of conflict.

“In order to strengthen the effectiveness of government action and take into account the current global economic situation, I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers. Indeed, it is imperative to reduce state spending and re-focus on social and security resilience,” said ADO at the end of the council of ministers.

He said that the new prime minister would be announced next week. These days will be politically decisive as the head of state is due to address parliament on 19 April.