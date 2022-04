The new ‘Financing for Sustainable Development’ report paints a bleak picture. Released on 12 April and devoted to overcoming the ‘Great Finance Divide’, the study highlights the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been compounded by the crisis in Ukraine.

Under the UN’s auspices, the ‘task force’ led by China’s Liu Zhenmin (the UN’s deputy secretary-general) brings together some 60 institutions, including the World Bank, the WTO and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.