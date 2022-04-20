Ghana: Will health project ‘Agenda 111’ come to fruition despite delays, weak economy?

The project, known as ‘Agenda 111’, was initiated to cover 88 districts that had no dedicated hospitals. The timeline has however been pushed back three times and analysts are worried about the impact that this could have on Ghana’s already fragile economy.

Meanwhile, the country has received global praise for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic despite its ailing health system. The government is hoping that these new health projects will help the country live up to its reputation for competence in the sector.