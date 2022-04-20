Ghana: Will health project ‘Agenda 111’ come to fruition despite delays, weak economy?

Pipe dream?

What started out as a political promise at the height of the pandemic could soon be launched as Ghana's largest health infrastructure project. The government has committed $1.76bn to the construction and refurbishment of 111 health facilities.

The project, known as ‘Agenda 111’, was initiated to cover 88 districts that had no dedicated hospitals. The timeline has however been pushed back three times and analysts are worried about the impact that this could have on Ghana’s already fragile economy.

Meanwhile, the country has received global praise for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic despite its ailing health system. The government is hoping that these new health projects will help the country live up to its reputation for competence in the sector.

