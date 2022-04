The MPLA, which had been in power since independence, emerged as the war’s undisputed winner and strengthened its hold on the state, over which it still exerts a lot of influence today. UNITA, the opposing side, was reduced to silence and a rather formal opposition.

But things could change. After all, UNITA now has a new president : Adalberto da Costa Júnior (commonly known as ACJ), a mixed-race leader heading the party created by Jonas Savimbi.