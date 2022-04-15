Exclusive: Tunisia’s TuNur mandates Lion’s Head to seek finance for expansion

The London-based investment bank will “support our growth plans in renewable energy and hydrogen development across the region,” Rich says in Tunis. North Africa is a “logical starting point” for expansion, which Rich aims to start in 2023.

Decarbonisation objectives and the war between Russia and Ukraine have left Europe needing to find new, clean sources of energy. There’s “no silver bullet” for the continent to become secure and sustainable in energy, Rich says. “Exports from North Africa in the form of electricity or green molecules will be an important part of the energy mix.”