For EAC member states, the vast market of the DRC is clearly a draw.

All EAC’s member states have a trade surplus with the country. EAC exports to DRC almost doubled to $940m between 2014 to 2019. Kenya’s top banks including Equity Bank and KCB are buying up financial institutions in the DRC, creating a new corridor of commerce.

But for the newest member of the regional bloc, it is security and natural resource protection which matter most.