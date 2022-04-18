DRC: Chinese ambassador pays visit to opposition leader Moïse Katumbi

Zhu paid a visit on Saturday to the sprawling estate of Moïse Katumbi, former governor of Katanga province who is also one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen and leader of the opposition party “Ensemble pour la Republique” (Together for the Republic).

The fact that both men allowed a camera crew to tag along as they toured Katumbi’s farm and his various business ventures while notably ending the day at the headquarters for Ensemble provides an important clue that they were eager to use the visit as an opportunity to convey messages to key stakeholders in Kinshasa and even as far away as Washington, D.C.