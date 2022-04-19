Sri Lanka’s chaos highlights dangers of Chinese debt for Africa

The country this month suspended repayment of its foreign debt. The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which has faced widespread protests, was forced to introduce fuel rationing on 15 April. The country is seeking $2.5bn in financial support from China, including $1bn that would allow to repay existing Chinese debt due in July.

There’s little question that Sri Lanka’s debt to China is “a main driver of the lack of domestic and international confidence” in the ruling elite’s economic management, says Harry Broadman, managing director of the emerging markets practice at Berkeley Research Group LLC in the US. The pattern in Sri Lanka “will be repeated elsewhere,” he says.