Cameroon: Meet Kate Fotso, powerful businesswoman and networker

This is a way of reminding us of the origins of Kate Kanyi-Tometi, wife of Fotso, an English-speaker from the south-west, in a country where the decision to use one or the other of the country’s two official languages is a question of identity and social representation.

English is therefore de rigueur in these handsome offices, where white and wood are the dominant themes and the delicate aroma of cocoa is artificially maintained so that no one forgets the raison d’être of Telcar Cocoa Ltd, the company that has made her the richest woman in Cameroon.