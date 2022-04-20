Mining power

‘African states have realised how powerful they are’, say IMF experts

Wednesday, 20 April 2022

In the Kipushi copper mine in south-eastern DRC, operated by Invanhoe Mines. © Petrus Saayman.
Mining codes, transfer pricing, contract negotiation...Although governments are becoming more and more experienced when it comes to dealing with private operators, the IMF is calling on them to help prevent tax erosion. We speak to three experts from this institution.

In 15 resource-rich sub-Saharan African countries, the mining sector contributes 10% of gross domestic product (GDP). However, state revenues from mining only account for 2% of GDP. This “does not represent a ‘fair’ distribution of benefits.” This is not a statement from an NGO but rather the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

