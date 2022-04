Ramaphosa’s renewal drive in the ANC has recently suffered a setback after two leaders, charged with murder and corruption respectively, were elected to prominent positions in the party in the space of a week.

Senior party leader Gwen Ramokgopa, who was last month appointed to strengthen the ANC’s top administration, tells The Africa Report “we need a multipronged approach of conscientisation and of education, of training, of workshops, to say we are rebuilding”.