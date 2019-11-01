Côte d’Ivoire: How much do Soro, Bédié, Gbagbo earn?

Ethiopia struggles with online hate ahead of telecoms opening
At least 78 people died and more than 400 others were arrested after the recent protests in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, the Prime Minister’s office told the media on Thursday.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Kuseni Dlamini: "The World is not waiting for South Africa"
By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 1 November 2019 12:04
Leading politicians in Cote d'Ivoire have a right to state salaries. They do not always arrive.
Laurent Gbagbo complains that he does not receive the pensions to which he is entitled, but Henri Konan Bédié does not have this problem.
Laurent Gbagbo complains that since his arrest in April 2011, he has not received the pensions to which former Ivorian presidents are entitled, namely CFAF 9,584,580 (€14,600) per month, plus CFAF 7,500,000 (€11,400) in transport, fuel, electricity, and telephone costs.
Guillaume Soro claims he is still waiting for part of his life annuities to be paid. According to documents seen by Jeune Afrique, Soro received CFAF 3,375,374 (€ 5,100) per month in his capacity as former Prime Minister.
However, Alassane Ouattara’s former ally in the opposition did not receive the six months’ salary as former President of the National Assembly, due after his forced resignation in February.
He has, however, received allowances since 1 August.
His pension, totalling CFAF 6,250,648 (€ 9,500), was transferred to his bank account in Abidjan by the Office of the Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.
This is in addition to his salary of CFAF 2,209,955 (€ 3,300) as an MP for Ferkessédougou.
Henri Konan Bédié did not encounter any such problems. As former Head of State and former President of the National Assembly, he is entitled to CFAF 23,835,328 (€36,000).
Since his break-up with Alassane Ouattara in August 2018, however, he has had to do without all the additional “largesse” offered to him by the presidency.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Having added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to Nigeria’s list of powerful friends – such as China’s Xi Jinping and the USA’s Donald Trump – President Muhammadu Buhari is having a stopover in Abuja for a few days before embarking on his next foreign foray.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.