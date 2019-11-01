Côte d’Ivoire: How much do Soro, Bédié, Gbagbo earn?

pocket money

Leading politicians in Cote d'Ivoire have a right to state salaries. They do not always arrive.

Laurent Gbagbo complains that he does not receive the pensions to which he is entitled, but Henri Konan Bédié does not have this problem.

Gbagbo out of pocket

Laurent Gbagbo complains that since his arrest in April 2011, he has not received the pensions to which former Ivorian presidents are entitled, namely CFAF 9,584,580 (€14,600) per month, plus CFAF 7,500,000 (€11,400) in transport, fuel, electricity, and telephone costs.

Soro waiting for annuities

Guillaume Soro claims he is still waiting for part of his life annuities to be paid. According to documents seen by Jeune Afrique, Soro received CFAF 3,375,374 (€ 5,100) per month in his capacity as former Prime Minister.

However, Alassane Ouattara’s former ally in the opposition did not receive the six months’ salary as former President of the National Assembly, due after his forced resignation in February.

He has, however, received allowances since 1 August.

His pension, totalling CFAF 6,250,648 (€ 9,500), was transferred to his bank account in Abidjan by the Office of the Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

This is in addition to his salary of CFAF 2,209,955 (€ 3,300) as an MP for Ferkessédougou.

Henri Konan Bédié missing President’s largesse

Henri Konan Bédié did not encounter any such problems. As former Head of State and former President of the National Assembly, he is entitled to CFAF 23,835,328 (€36,000).

Since his break-up with Alassane Ouattara in August 2018, however, he has had to do without all the additional “largesse” offered to him by the presidency.

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.