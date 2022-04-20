South Africa: Lobby seeks to end sugar tax, save weakened industry

The combined pressures of ongoing drought, cheap sugar imports from Brazil and Swaziland, rising fertilizer prices and the lingering impact of riots in July 2021 – which damaged around R84m ($5.5m) worth of raw cane – continues to hamper growth in South Africa’s fragile sugar industry.

As such, additional taxes in the sector will have cane growers “fighting for their survival,” says Thomas Funke, chief executive of SA Canegrowers.

“Many of them won’t survive the sugar tax. It must be completely abandoned.”