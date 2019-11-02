Springboks rampant as South Africa wins the Rugby World Cup

unity ball

A rampant South African side rolled over the English in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the second half were the nails in the coffin for any hopes of an England comeback, the final score 32 points to 12.

South Africa’s captain Siya Kolisi held the cup aloft alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The image recalled

the jubilation of the 1995 World Cup which South Africa won at home with Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar,

and the win in 2007 with Thabo Mbeki and John Smit.

The win will lift the mood in South Africa, which has just been given a negative outlook by ratings agency Moody’s?

It won’t hurt those pushing for unity, believes the South African captain.

“We have so many problems in our country” said Kolisi. “But to have a team like this, we come from different backgrounds, different races and we came together with one goal.”

Ramaphosa will be hoping to benefit from the bounce for the long reform road ahead.

For now though, South Africa is celebrating.