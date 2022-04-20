Bad timing

Are Cameroon & Russia moving towards a military rapprochement?

By Georges Dougueli, Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:25

Joseph Beti Assomo, the presidency's minister delegate in charge of defence, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoogou. © MABOUP
Joseph Beti Assomo, the presidency's minister delegate in charge of defence, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoogou. © MABOUP

In recent days, Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon's defence minister, made a discreet but remarkable visit to Moscow to sign a new military cooperation agreement between the two countries. This symbolic trip comes at a time when the Kremlin has relaunched its offensive in Ukraine.

On 12 April, Cameroon and Russia signed a new military cooperation agreement. Joseph Beti Assomo, the presidency’s minister delegate in charge of defence, had left Yaounde the day before for Moscow, where he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoogou. The latter, who is part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, initialled the 13-page document on Russia’s behalf.

READ MORE Russia-Africa: From Kemi Seba to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the continent's pro-Putin 'influencers'

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics