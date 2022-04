So far, so good. Mobile money and digital financial services are set to become the new golden goose of operators across a continent that has 184 million active wallets and whose total transaction volume in 2021 exceeded $700bn (+39% compared to 2020), according to the latest figures published by the GSMA on the sector. But what if Wave expands its low-cost model beyond West Africa? And what if similar services are launched at the same time?