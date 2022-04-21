Digitisation and capital boost fuels growth in Africa’s luxury fashion industry

“It is leapfrogging legacy infrastructure and taking a digital-first approach to growth;

Online stores and social media are the main drivers of demand for luxury fashion,” says Kouassi-Olsson.

“Many of Africa’s burgeoning luxury fashion brands have made a name for themselves – as well as a dedicated following – online, so the model is much more akin to the way in which banking and mobile money has flourished across the continent,” she says.

Like the evolution of mobile money and the rise of fintech across the continent, the fashion industry suffers from a lack of reliable infrastructure which prevents people travelling to physical shops and boutiques.