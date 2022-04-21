fashion forward

Digitisation and capital boost fuels growth in Africa’s luxury fashion industry

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Thursday, 21 April 2022 16:28

Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection
Designer Imane Ayissi appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Africa’s luxury fashion industry is following in the footsteps of mobile money, says Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, founder and CEO of Birimian, an investment company dedicated to emerging African brands.

“It is leapfrogging legacy infrastructure and taking a digital-first approach to growth;
Online stores and social media are the main drivers of demand for luxury fashion,” says Kouassi-Olsson.

“Many of Africa’s burgeoning luxury fashion brands have made a name for themselves – as well as a dedicated following – online, so the model is much more akin to the way in which banking and mobile money has flourished across the continent,” she says.

Like the evolution of mobile money and the rise of fintech across the continent, the fashion industry suffers from a lack of reliable infrastructure which prevents people travelling to physical shops and boutiques.

