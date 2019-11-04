Maghreb turmoil set to continue despite real political progress

talking africa podcast

The Maghreb sits on a strategic crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa.

No one can doubt the pace of change in Libya, Algeria and Tunisia in recent years.

But the direction it is taking is harder to fathom.

To make sense of the region, we spoke to Jon Marks, the founder and chairman of UK-based consultancy and publisher Cross-border Information.

