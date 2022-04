A page is turning for Engie in Africa. Announced in 2020 and detailed the following year, the French energy group (€57.9bn in turnover in 2021) is now refocusing its efforts in Europe, North America and Latin America, and withdrawing from the continent.

On 14 April, the Lebanese group Butec, which is active in turnkey projects and multi-technical services, announced that the sale of 17 energy services companies*, located in South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, had been finalised at the end of March.

A $200m portfolio