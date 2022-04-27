money vs memorial

Nigeria: Will businesses be a casualty of toll resumption in Lagos?

By Temitayo Lawal
Posted on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 15:24

Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
The reintroduction of Nigeria's Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll in Lagos could damage local business profitability say business owners.

The Lagos State government in mid-March announced via a newspaper advert that it was going to resume toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. It said this was to enable them to service the loan liabilities of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the agency managing road infrastructure and services along the Lekki Peninsular of Lagos.

Lekki is one of the affluent areas of Lagos Island where many businesses and high net worth individuals reside.

But activists and Lekki residents vehemently opposed the move because they believe that the government is testing the waters to eventually resume full toll activity at the Lekki Toll Gate, the ground zero of the 2020 #EndSARS agitations against police brutality where protesters were shot.

